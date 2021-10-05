NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Showers and thunderstorms will be move into Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
It won't be a complete washout, but heavy downpours will move through at times later today and again on Wednesday.
Thankfully, the severe threat is very low.
Showers will transition to the eastern half of the state Thursday before clearing out this weekend.
In fact, this weekend looks nice but warm for this time of year.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
