We can expect much drier conditions across Middle Tennessee today.
Forecast shows some sunshine with patchy clouds throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Wednesday will be another quiet day before our next storm moves in on Thursday.
You can expect to wake up to scattered showers and the occasional rumble of thunder Thursday morning.
Much of the same for Friday and early Saturday morning, with most of the rain moving out by mid-Saturday.
If you're trick-or-treating Saturday or Sunday night, you should be in fine shape!
