It's a record setting hot day with the high reaching 97° at 2 p.m. Thursday, tying the record set back in 1925.
Wednesday's high was close at 96°. After today, the heat break begins.
Partly cloudy tonight with above average overnight lows in the lower 70s.
Clouds increase on Friday with spotty showers and thunderstorms expected. It will still be hot but not as hot, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday and Sunday will be unsettled with showers and storms likely. This will pull daytime highs back down into the lower 80s, closer to the seasonal average.
More rain and thunderstorms expected the beginning of next week. Temperatures will be remain closer to average in the low 80s.
