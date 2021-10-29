Expect a gloomy and wet end to the week in Middle Tennessee, with scattered, light showers throughout the day.
Pesky showers will linger till at least the first half of Saturday before moving out in the evening.
By Saturday night, this system producing all this gloominess will move off to the east, leaving us a dry Sunday and first half of next week before another shot at rain on Wednesday.
Temperatures will hover in the 50s all day today and again on Saturday.
Sunday & Monday will creep back into the 60s.
Most of next week will see afternoon highs in the 50s through Thursday.
