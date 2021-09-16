NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The widespread rain we had on Wednesday has moved out and we're expecting a much quieter Thursday across the Mid State.
Fog will be dense in areas in Middle Tennessee this morning so take it slow for the morning rush.
A blend of sun and clouds will be the theme today with a handful of showers this afternoon.
Highs today will hover in the mid to low 80's.
Rain chances will increase again starting Friday and remain high through the weekend.
Scattered showers will be around both afternoon Saturday and Sunday, but no severe weather is expected.
Our unsettled pattern continues next week as rain remains in the forecast through at least midweek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.