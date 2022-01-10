NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After an active stretch of weather last week, we're being treated to a quiet week ahead.
Today through Thursday we don't have any rain or snow to track in Middle Tennessee.
Clouds and sunshine will be the theme for us this week.
For today, expect ample sunshine with a few patchy clouds in the afternoon.
Highs today will be chilly with upper 30s and low 40s expected for the area.
A similar day is expected again on Tuesday before we leap back into the 50s Wednesday through Friday.
Confidence isn't great on potentially a chance for rain during the upcoming weekend.
Some models want to bring rain into the area on Saturday, others keep things dry.
We'll have plenty of time to fine-tune the forecast through the week.
