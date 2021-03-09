NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Delightful weather is back again today.
I expect a little more cloud cover than yesterday but still a healthy dose of Vitamin D. Temperatures will climb right back to near 70° in most areas today.
We remain warm for the remainder of the week with highs continuing to push 70°.
A mixture of sun and clouds are also in the forecast again Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be breezy these two days.
Friday starts dry but a few showers will try to drop in during the late-afternoon or evening.
Spotty showers are possible again Saturday and Sunday, but the overall rain chance is low. Washout conditions are not expected either day.
Another push for rain is likely on Monday as a cold front swings through the area. Behind this front temperatures will cool back down to more seasonable numbers in the low 60's.
