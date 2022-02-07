NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The beautiful weather we had over the weekend continues today, and for the entire week!
Ample sunshine, with a few patchy clouds this afternoon, will be the theme today.
After a chilly start in the morning, temperatures will rebound back to the upper 40s/low 50s this afternoon.
Temperatures will get a little warmer tomorrow with more 50s across the region. Some could crack 60° on Wednesday.
Afternoon highs will continue to hang in the 50s/near 60° through Saturday.
We'll cool back to the 40s on Sunday but stay dry and sunny.
Overall, it's going to be a very quiet second week the February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.