NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A dry end to September is expected here in Middle Tennessee.
Today through Saturday looks incredibly dry and sunny for our region.
In fact, our next best chance for rain doesn't come into the picture until the weekend.
With that being said, the focus this week will be on foggy mornings and afternoon temperatures.
Highs today will hover near September averages in the mid to low 80s.
It may feel a tad bit more humid today as dewpoints climb through the afternoon but very tolerable for this time of year.
Highs Tuesday through Friday will remain in the mid to low 80s.
