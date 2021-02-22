NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Showers will clear out of the area through the first half of the day today with a much drier afternoon expected.
Above freezing temperatures and rain will help to melt any snow piles we have left in the area.
Drier and sunnier conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday before a string of wet days arrives at the end of the week.
Temperatures will warm to the mid-50's starting Tuesday and into the 60's on Wednesday.
Starting Thursday night, showers will return to the area with rain remaining in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.
Thankfully, our temperatures won't take a huge hit as we look to stay in the 50's/60's through the weekend.
