One more day with rain before a delightful weekend.

A cold front will inch across the area this afternoon bringing a slight chance for showers and storms this afternoon.
Nothing severe is expected but an isolated storm or two is possible.
Sunny, blue sky is expected all weekend long with highs right around 80° both Saturday and Sunday.
The most noticeable thing this weekend will be the drop in humidity - GET OUTSIDE!
Ample sunshine, a few clouds and no rain is in the forecast for at least the first half of next week. Right now, our next best chance for rain is next Thursday.
It'll feel awesome out this weekend but humidity and warmer temperatures return quickly next week. Highs will eventually warm back to near 90° by Wednesday.
