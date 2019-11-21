Wet weather moving in for the end of the week.
Showers this evening then a steady rain moves in tonight and will last through the day on Friday. Low tonight near 50 with temperature Friday hoovering in the low 50s.
The rain continues Saturday morning but moves out by afternoon. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s.
The rest of the weekend looks sunny and fabulous with the high in the mid 50s Sunday.
Warmer temperatures return next week. We're looking at highs in the 60s again. Rain chances increase Tuesday into Wednesday.
