A cold front is passing through Middle Tennessee. Expect a few showers and falling temperatures into the evening.
Just a few lingering showers are expected on Friday but it will be much cooler with a high in the upper 50s..
The weekend looks great and very fall-like. It'll be a great weekend to get out and look for some fall foliage. Plan for sunshine and a few clouds both days this weekend with highs topping out in the 60s. A few showers are possible late Sunday night.
Rain and thunderstorms will return for the beginning of next week with high near 70.
