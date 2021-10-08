NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a wet and stormy week, we've finally made it to the end of the wet saga, and we'll be dry for several days to come.
A mix of sun, clouds and warm 80s can be expected today through Sunday.
Although warm for October, it'll be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy any Fall Festivities in Middle Tennessee.
Next week, a weakening front will try and cast some rain in our direction Monday and Tuesday.
However, rain chances are quite unimpressive right now and I believe most end up staying dry.
As it looks now, rain doesn't make a comeback to the forecast until potentially the end of next week.
So, enjoy the dry, sunny weather for the next several days.
