Near record temperatures are expected Wednesday as temperatures will climb into the upper 90s.
The high will about 15 degrees above average for late September. It will also feel very humid outside.
Mainly clear skies tonight and tomorrow night with overnight lows well above average as well, in the lower 70-degree range.
Unsettled weather wraps up the workweek on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.. and even early next week.
Stay tuned for updates..
Have a wonderful day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.