Near record-breaking heat is expected again on Thursday.
Wednesday's high reached 96 degrees and we are expecting another day in the mid-90s before a break in the heat on Friday.
Expect bright blue skies, high humidity and rain-free conditions on Thursday. Partly cloudy tonight with above average overnight lows in the lower 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase in number throughout the day on Friday. With more clouds and rain it will not be as hot as it’s been but still about ten degrees above average in the lower 90s.
Saturday and Sunday will be unsettled with showers and storms likely. This will pull daytime highs back down into the lower 80s, closer to our seasonal average. Keep the umbrella handy early next week as well!
