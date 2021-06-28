NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NASA is going to be leaving Earth once again to look for life elsewhere in our solar system, but it's not the planet you're thinking of.
I know we're all thinking of Mars, because that's where the main area has been to look for life outside of Earth over the last couple of decades, but this time around, NASA has a different planet in mind. They're going to be going to what is sometimes called Earth’s sister planet, or Venus.
There are some pretty good similarities between Earth and Venus. There's just a 400-mile difference in the diameter of the two planets, but there are big differences in the composition of the atmosphere.
The atmosphere on Venus is 100 times thicker than the atmosphere here on Earth, and the atmosphere also consists of just over 96% carbon dioxide. That creates a much larger greenhouse effect on Venus, so the surface temperature, on average is around 900 degrees Fahrenheit.
Venus seems like it's totally inhabitable, so where are NASA scientists going to look? They're going to go 30 miles up into the atmosphere. That's what the temperature ranges between 86 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. At that level in the atmosphere, the pressure is also very similar to the pressure here on Earth, so in that area, they're going to look for the potential for some very small microbial life.
There are two missions that are scheduled to Venus, and right now they're scheduled between 2028 and 2030 at a cost of around $500 million each mission. This will be the first time NASA returns to the atmosphere and leads a US mission since 1978.
