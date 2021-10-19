NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another chilly start across Middle Tennessee with many of us waking up in the 40s this morning, and some of us even in the 30s.
A little patchy fog will greet some of us on the morning commute, but we can expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon and a nice warm-up as well.
Temperatures will push back into the mid-70s this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It won't be quite as chilly tonight with lows falling to right around 50.
A few more clouds return for our Wednesday with highs stretching into the upper 70s for what looks to be the warmest day of the week.
A cold front will bring showers back on Thursday with temperatures back in the mid-70s.
Behind the front are cooler temperatures, with Friday in the lower 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Back in the mid-70s on Saturday and staying dry for the day. A few showers will try and work their way back into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Sunday and Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.