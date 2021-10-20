Expect another day of awesome weather in Middle Tennessee.
We'll once again see plenty of sunshine, very few clouds and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s.
Come Thursday, you can expect to see the next cold front march across the region, bringing us a few spotty showers and thunderstorms.
We're back to dry conditions on Friday, with a few spotty showers possible for late Saturday and early Sunday morning.
Very low chance of rain overall this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.