Tuesday morning 4WARN Forecast from News4

Expect another day of awesome weather in Middle Tennessee.

We'll once again see plenty of sunshine, very few clouds and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s.

Wednesday highs - 102021

Come Thursday, you can expect to see the next cold front march across the region, bringing us a few spotty showers and thunderstorms.

We're back to dry conditions on Friday, with a few spotty showers possible for late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Very low chance of rain overall this weekend.

