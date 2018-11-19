Colder air is moving into Middle Tennessee as a few showers are exiting Middle Tennessee.
Tonight will be dry and remain mostly cloudy. Partial clearing will begin in many areas by sunrise Tuesday. It will be noticeably cooler with clouds moving out during the afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the upper 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday will both be sunny and fantastic for holiday travel. Lots of sunshine and cool Wednesday with the morning low near below freezing near 28, highs in the low 50s. Thursday, Thanksgviing will be nice with sunshine and highs warming to near 60 degrees.
Late Friday afternoon, rain will return. It'll be mild with highs in the low 60s.
Rain will continue into the morning on Saturday. A second system with more rain should reach Middle Tennessee late on Sunday.
