Keep the umbrella handy for the next few days! We're trading in the cooler temps for some rain. Our temperatures will gradually warm up through the weekend.
Expect off and on showers today with temps in the upper 40s this afternoon, warming up to the low 50s tonight.
Friday, showers stick around all day but we'll warm up to the mid-60s. Overnight into Saturday morning, the rain chances ramp up to 90%. You could see a thunderstorm or two. Winds will be breezy, 10-25 MPH.
Sunday looks to be the weekend winner! Mostly sunny but breezy, highs touching 70. Then we welcome back the cool temperatures just in time for the start of the work week.
