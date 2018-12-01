NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- After a day of scattered showers and thunderstorms, things are starting to clear out. Tonight, rain will exit to the east. It'll remain mild with overnight lows in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and unseasonably mild again. Expect highs around 70, with a southwest breeze from time to time.

Monday will turn cooler. A brief shower will be possible as a cold front slides through. Highs will be in the low 50s.

A few snow flurries will be possible Tuesday, with highs only in the 40s. 

Wednesday and Thursday will both be quite cool. Light rain will redevelop on Friday.  Highs then will also be in the 40s.

