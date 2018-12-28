The early morning rain is pushing out of the Midstate, leaving behind a nice day spring-like day. We'll see lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s.
The unseasonably warm weather won't stick around long. We cool off this weekend with highs hovering near 50 degrees. Showers are possible again by Sunday.
Temperatures rebound back into the 60s again by News Year’s Eve day, but we take that with about an 80 percent chance of rain. Low temperatures around the time of the ball drop will be in the 40s.
New Years Day, we dry out but stay mostly cloudy with temps droppings back to the upper 40s.
