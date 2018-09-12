Temperatures on the rise the rest of the week with very little chance of rain.
Partly cloudy and warm tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s.
Partly sunny and warmer highs on Thursday, climbing back into the upper 80. Some spotty showers are possible especially to the east.
A mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90 on Friday.
The weekend will be mostly sunny and breezy with just the slightest chance of a shower mainly to the east, with highs near 90.
Spotty showers for the beginning of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.