The remnants of Tropical system Gordon having an effect on Middle Tennessee.
Mostly cloudy and warm tonight with lows dropping into the lower 70s. Scattered showers and isolated storms expected Thursday through Saturday before a better chance for rain hits the Mid State on Sunday. It will be hot in the days ahead, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers, Winds South 5 mph. Rain chance: 30%
Lows: Nashville-73, Franklin-72, Cookeville- 70
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Rain chance: 40%. Winds South 5 mph.
Highs: Nashville-88, Murfreesboro-89, Springfield- 87
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with spotty showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance:30%
Highs: Nashville-90, Hendersonville-89, Columbia-90
