A better chance of rain and thunderstorms across Middle Tennessee the next several days. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind the biggest threat.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with some late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 72. Winds S 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers and t-storms, some could be strong. High near 90. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and t-storms. Not as hot, High 86. Chance or rain 60%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.