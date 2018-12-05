A little taste of snow for some today and there is more in the forecast.
4WARN Weather Alert for Sunday night and Monday for possible snow accumulation.
If plans take you out and about this evening, you’ll need extra layers. A clear sky will allow overnight lows to drop to sub-freezing in the upper 20s.
Thursday increasing clouds, dry and a little warmer in the upper 40s. Isolated showers arrive on Thursday night into Friday morning.
Saturday remains unsettled with widespread rain. Though most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain on Saturday, we cannot rule out a few light snow showers mixed in.
The better chance for a rain/snow mixture looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning. In any case, the weekend is looking wet and cold. Some of that lingers into Monday.
Sunshine returns to start the new week! 50s make a return by mid-week.
