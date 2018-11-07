A taste of winter over the next few days with chilly rain and freezing temperatures by the weekend.
Tonight some clear, low in the upper 30s.
Thursday spotty showers during the day before widespread steady rain arrives with an approaching front into the evening. You’ll want to keep an umbrella Friday morning. The rain will clear up just in time for Friday evening plans out and about.
This weekend will be beautiful, just freezing ... literally! We’ll wake up to sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s on Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs will only reach the upper 40s Saturday and then the low-to-mid 50s Sunday.
More rain moves in Monday.
