Lisa Spencer's Wednesday Evening 4WARN Weather Forecast
Pattern change for the second half of the week...warmer and wetter weather is expected.
Tonight cloudy and cold, but not as cold, low in the mid 30s. Temperatures will rise a little toward morning.
Thursday scattered showers will return to the Midstate ahead of a warm front. It wont be a washout, just light, and at times, steady rain.
By Friday, the warm front will lift through keeping rain chances elevated through the day, especially Friday night. The high will reach the mid 60s.
The rain continues into Saturday as a cold front pushes through. Expect warm, wet and windy conditions. It looks like the rain will wrap up overnight into early Sunday.
Sunday the sky will gradually clear with the high reaching the low 60s. The Titans are back at home Sunday with a kickoff time of 3:05 p.m. If you plan to attend the game, we should have great conditions outside!
