Summery pattern sets up for the rest of the week.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms through early evening. Rain will diminish quickly. It'll remain warm and muggy, with an overnight low temperature in the upper 60s. Spotty fog will form toward dawn.
Tomorrow through Friday, expect lots of sunshine but we'll have some isolated thundershowers developing each afternoon. The rain chance will be 20% each day. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.
Little change is expected this weekend into early next week, as summer-like heat remains. Rain chances will remain low after today, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.