Our late-summer "cool down" has arrived to the Midstate.
This nice fall feeling will stick around this evening and again Thursday.
Highs Thursday will top out in the mid to low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Enjoy the break because the heat comes racing back in by Friday with highs returning to near 90s.
Humidity returns this weekend, with hot 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances remain very low for the next several days. Only a few spotty showers are expected this weekend, with most areas staying dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.