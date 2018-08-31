Warm and muggy start to the long labor day holiday.
Rain chances will lower for the rest of the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday with be hot and humidity with a few showers or thunderstorms firing up in the juicy airmass.
Highs will warm up to the low to mid 90's this weekend with the heat index near 100°.
Labor Day Monday will be nearly the same weather as the weekend - hot 90's with low rain chances. So, if you have lake trip or really anything outdoors planned for Monday - things look pretty good.
A similar pattern is in place through the middle of next week.
