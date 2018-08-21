We'll be taking a break from the summer heat and humidity for a couple of days.
A few lingering showers this evening, but no thunderstorms.
The sky clears overnight and the temperature drops to the mid to upper 60s.
Fall-like trend continues Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s along with lower humidity.
Back to summer reality Friday into the weekend with spotty thundershowers, increasing humidity and heat, highs near 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.