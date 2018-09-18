This last week of summer will be sunny and humid.
High temperatures and overnight lows will run about ten degrees above average, in the low 90s during the day and low 70s at night.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday before even higher rain chances arrive this weekend.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in store on both Saturday and Sunday.
The rain will shave several degrees off our afternoon highs, likely to be in the mid-upper 80s then. Night time lows will remain unchanged.
