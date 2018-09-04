This hot and sticky pattern continues through tomorrow. The remnants of Gordon bring some rain by Thursday.
Partly cloudy and warm tonight with lows dropping into the low 70s.
Wednesday looks very similar with just an isolated afternoon storm possible.
Spotty to widely scattered showers and storms arrive on Thursday through Saturday. A better chance for rain in Middle Tennessee on Sunday.
It will be hot in the days ahead, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy, Winds South 5 mph.
Lows: Nashville-72, Franklin-71, Cookeville- 70
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with some isolated thunderstorms. Rain chance: 20%. Winds South 5 mph.
Highs: Nashville-88, Murfreesboro-88, Springfield- 87
Thursday: Increasing cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance: 30%
Highs: Nashville-89, Hendersonville-88, Columbia-89
