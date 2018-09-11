Feeling like fall again today. Temperatures will warm up for the second half of the week, but conditions remain mostly dry.
Tonight mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the low 60s. Tomorrow a few peeks of sunshine with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday highs will soar to near 90°. Thursday expect a partly cloudy sky but look for abundant sunshine Friday and Saturday.
Hurricane Florence could spread some clouds and a few showers in Sunday into Monday.
