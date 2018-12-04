Lisa Spencer's Tuesday Evening 4WARN Weather Forecast
This evening cloudy with some flurries and snow showers mainly north of I-40, decreasing clouds overnight, lows will drop to the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be cold but the sun will be shining bright by afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower 40s.
Thursday will be a warmer in the upper 40s, but the clouds will start to return.
Isolated showers return with our next weather maker Friday, otherwise cloudy and cold, high 45.
Saturday expect a cold rain, high 43. As the temperatures continue to fall into Sunday morning the rain will change to snow. Sunday's high will rise to 42 as the precipitation moves out.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.