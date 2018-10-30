A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Thursday.
Very mild and breezy tonight with lows in the 60s.
Halloween will remain warm and windy with highs tomorrow in the 70s again. Tomorrow evening, trick-or-treat should be problem-free for most. While there could be a few passing brief showers early tomorrow evening (even tomorrow afternoon), the only areas with a legitimate threat for steady rain tomorrow evening are southwest and south-central Kentucky as well as far northwest Middle Tennessee.
Rain and thunderstorms with very heavy downpours and some strong wind gusts will push into the area from the west tomorrow night. Western Middle Tennessee will be wet for much of the overnight. Nashville and points east should stay largely dry until just before the morning drive on Thursday. Any storms south and east of Nashville Thursday morning could become strong to marginally severe due to straight line damaging wind. The heaviest rain with this system will fall over our northwestern counties. Localized flooding is most likely there.
