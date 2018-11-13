Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northwest Middle Tennessee Wednesday night until Thursday, including Stewart, Montgomery, Houston and Humphreys Counties.
This unusually cold air will linger for several more days. Rain will turn to snow later this week, hence the advisory.
Tonight, clouds linger as temperatures fall back to 33 degrees.
On Wednesday, rain will arrive from the south. It'll reach Nashville during the early afternoon.
Rain will taper to showers early Thursday, and mix with wet snowflakes before ending Thursday afternoon or evening. A dusting on elevated surfaces (not roads) will be possible north and west of Nashville. Southwest Kentucky could pick up an inch of snow on grass, parked cars, and rooftops.
Sunshine returns Friday and lingers through Saturday. Temperatures rebound to the 50s. More clouds and a few showers move in on Sunday and Monday.
