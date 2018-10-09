Cooler fall air is headed toward Middle Tennessee. Tomorrow's the last day for a while with temperatures in the 80s.
Tonight partly cloudy, mild and breezy with a low near 72.
Tomorrow, clouds will thicken. Temperatures will still climb into the lowermost 80s. Scattered showers will develop during the day, expanding in coverage during the evening as a cold front pushes into Middle Tennessee.
On Thursday, as what's left of Hurricane Michael slides up through the Carolinas, a strong northwesterly breeze here will usher in much cooler and drier air. That cooler weather (highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s) will stick around through the weekend and into next week.
