Showers will be moving out tonight and sunshine will be making a return tomorrow. With the clearer sky, comes the possibility of our first frost.
By sunrise tomorrow, clouds will begin clearing from the north. Sunshine will return in full force tomorrow afternoon as temperatures climb back into the 60s.
Tomorrow night, spotty frost is likely to develop, especially well northeast of Nashville. This will be the coldest air of the season so far.
Thursday afternoon will be sunny, but cool, in the low 60s.
Rain showers return Friday afternoon, linger through Friday night, and exit early Saturday. Saturday afternoon and Sunday will be bright, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
A dry and mild trend continues the beginning of next week.
