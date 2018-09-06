The remnants of Gordon are keeping clouds and rain in Middle Tennessee.
Showers are expected to come to an end by sunset with only a slim chance for rain overnight.
Friday's weather looks similar to today – expect a little more sunshine and perhaps a little less rain for those I-65 eastward and more towards western Middle Tennessee where more moisture will be.
A cold front out west is expected to approach the Mid-State this weekend. With this front and Gordon's moisture around, rain chances will be elevated all weekend long. So, expect times of heavy rainfall and quite a bit of cloudiness this Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will hover near average (mid to upper 80's) this weekend but all below average for a few days next week.
