*Freeze Warning Friday Night*
A Winter Blast this weekend with a killing freeze expected.
Clouds will thicken this evening. Rain will arrive around midnight from the west. The low will be in the mid 40s. The drive to work Friday will be cold and wet. You’ll want to keep an umbrella handy, especially during the morning.
Rain is expected to diminish from west to east during the afternoon. The wind will increase as colder air moves in, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Friday night. Nighttime temperatures will plummet to near 30 in Nashville and into the 20s elsewhere.
Saturday and Sunday will both be chilly, Saturday high in the mid 40s and Sunday in the mid 50s.
Rain returns late Monday. A few snowflakes could mix in on Tuesday morning.
