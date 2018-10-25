On and off rain through the weekend.
Showers tonight across much of the Midstate. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.
Keep the umbrella handy and count on rain during your Friday morning drive. Showers stick around throughout the day before tapering off around midnight.
Lingering moisture keeps spotty showers around on Saturday, but there will be some sunshine too.
The best chance for rain this weekend will be with another system on Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s both nights.
Dry weather for the beginning of next week. Right now the weather looks good for trick or treaters.
