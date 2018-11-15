After this blast of winter weather, milder air will return to end the week.
Overnight we'll start to see gradual clearing of the sky, leading to a much sunnier day on Friday.
Friday morning will start off cold in the upper 20s before climbing to the 50s during the afternoon.
The warmer trend continues for the weekend with sunny afternoons and highs in the mid to upper 50s. It should be a great weekend across the Midstate.
Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, a few isolated showers are possible. Right now, the chance for rain is less than 30 percent.
Tuesday to Thursday of next week look sunny and mild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.