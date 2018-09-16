The remnants of Florence will continue to spread some rain in Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will remain more tolerable through Monday.
Tonight cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be near 70°.
Tomorrow variably cloudy with showers lingering mainly east of I-65 as Florence shifts northward, high near 80.
Tuesday expect a partly cloudy sky with only a shower or two, but the heat makes a return, high near 90.
Wednesday and Thursday will follow suit with hot highs in the low 90s but it will be dry.
Friday into the weekend a few showers enter the area with high near 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.