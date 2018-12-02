NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Back to cooler weather next week.
Tonight partly cloudy and turning colder with overnight lows around 40.
Tomorrow, expect a few more clouds and possibly a sprinkle or two as a reinforcing cold front passes through. Highs will be near 50.
Tuesday will be much colder, with lows around freezing, highs in the upper 30s and the possibility for a few flurries and snow showers. Southern Kentucky and the mid-upper Cumberland Plateau stand the best chance of picking up a light dusting of snow.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but chilly, highs in the low 40s.
On Thursday, some clouds will start to return, high will be near 50.
Early Friday, light rain and freezing rain will develop. The morning drive could become slick in some areas, especially southwest of Nashville.
Through the day, precipitation will turn to all rain and persist into Saturday.
A few snow flurries will be possible early Sunday as that storm system departs.
