Outstanding fall weather the couple of days. Rain showers return later this week.
Tonight, a light, southerly wind will keep frost from forming except in the deepest valleys east of Nashville.
Tuesday looks similar to today -- beautiful and bright with highs in the upper 60s. Patchy frost will form late Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler, only topping out in the low-mid 60s.
A few showers will be possible Thursday into Friday and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
This weekend will be variably cloudy with only a few spotty shower late Saturday into Sunday. Highs then will be in the 60s. Expect lows in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.