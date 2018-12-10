Lisa Spencer's Monday Evening 4WARN Forecast
Very cold night followed by a nice warm up this week.
Tonight, mainly clear sky with extremely cold overnight lows in the lower 20s and some teens.
Bright sky tomorrow and a little warmer thanks to a southerly wind. Highs will rebound back into the upper 40s.
Wednesday even warmer in the low 50s and a variably cloudy sky.
Showers will return Thursday, but with highs in the mid 50s, so no snow. The chance of rain increases Friday. A few spotty showers expected Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Sunday and Monday will be dry, highs still near 50 degrees.
