Warm fall days start of the week, then rain and thunderstorms arrive mid-week.
Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows in the upper 30s - mid 40s.
Tuesday looks similar, just warmer and more breezy, with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Wednesday (Halloween) will will be a tricky forecast for Halloween. An approaching front will make for more clouds, wind, and isolated showers. It look like isolated showers for trick or treaters.
The heavy rain and strong thunderstorms will move in late night Wednesday into Thursday. It will still be warm Wednesday in the low 70s.
Friday will bring just an isolated shower chance before sunshine takes over for the weekend. It will be cooler this weekend with highs Friday in the upper 50s, warming to the mid 60s by Sunday.
